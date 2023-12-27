Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Decreases Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lowered its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 6.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,392 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC owned 0.12% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $3,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 41.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 38.1% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the first quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth $122,000.

Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $50.82. 428,820 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.56.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a dividend of $0.1445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

