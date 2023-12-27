Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Acquires 2,895 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $3,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 144.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 267,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,776,000 after acquiring an additional 157,887 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 81.6% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,940,000 after acquiring an additional 25,628 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 26,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after acquiring an additional 2,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $3,989,000.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $51.06. The stock had a trading volume of 412,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,976,547. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.36. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.14 and a fifty-two week high of $51.11.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a $0.1283 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd. This is a boost from Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.12.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

