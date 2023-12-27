Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $18.30 Million Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,615 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,772 shares during the quarter. Zoom Video Communications comprises 1.9% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $18,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 90,648.4% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,660,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654,650 shares in the last quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 343.2% in the second quarter. Newlands Management Operations LLC now owns 5,785,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,480,051 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 61.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,449,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,294 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $98,156,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 28.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,171,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,361,860 shares during the period. 54.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. HSBC assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.67.

Zoom Video Communications stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $73.66. The stock had a trading volume of 422,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,870,431. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 101.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of -0.09. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $58.87 and a 12 month high of $85.13.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $59,566.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,783.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Zoom Video Communications news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 10,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total value of $742,649.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 831 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total value of $59,566.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,783.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,222 shares of company stock worth $9,239,989 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 11.28% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

