DeDora Capital Inc. Buys 759 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

DeDora Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the quarter. DeDora Capital Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Xylem by 1.3% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Xylem by 1.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Xylem by 49.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Xylem by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. 84.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xylem Stock Performance

XYL stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.22. 166,497 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,700,131. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.72. Xylem Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.59 and a 52 week high of $118.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a PE ratio of 46.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07.

Xylem Announces Dividend

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.10%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total value of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,679 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,313.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick Decker sold 99,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.84, for a total value of $10,048,504.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,564 shares in the company, valued at $28,997,953.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Victoria D. Harker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.50, for a total transaction of $213,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,202,313.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on XYL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Xylem from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Xylem from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $123.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $120.64.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

See Also

