The New Germany Fund, Inc. Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:GF)

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0566 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
The New Germany Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 34.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
The New Germany Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
NYSE:GF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,697. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.53. The New Germany Fund has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $9.70.
The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
