The New Germany Fund, Inc. Announces Semi-annual Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:GF)

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Free Report) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0566 per share by the investment management company on Friday, January 26th. This represents a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

The New Germany Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 34.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

NYSE:GF traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,697. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.53. The New Germany Fund has a twelve month low of $7.38 and a twelve month high of $9.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of The New Germany Fund by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,285,000 after purchasing an additional 215,800 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of The New Germany Fund by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,363 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Almitas Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The New Germany Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of The New Germany Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of The New Germany Fund by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,001 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period.

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

