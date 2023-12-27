Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. (NYSE:IVR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 26th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
Invesco Mortgage Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 43.4% per year over the last three years. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a payout ratio of 36.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Invesco Mortgage Capital to earn $3.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.3%.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Stock Performance
Shares of IVR stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.55. 273,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,329. Invesco Mortgage Capital has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $15.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.82.
IVR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Friday, October 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Invesco Mortgage Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Invesco Mortgage Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.
Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily focuses on investing in, financing, and managing mortgage-backed securities and other mortgage-related assets. It invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) and commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) that are guaranteed by a U.S.
