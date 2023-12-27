First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from First Farmers Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.
First Farmers Financial Stock Up 5.3 %
OTCMKTS FFMR traded up $4.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175 shares, compared to its average volume of 659. First Farmers Financial has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.76.
First Farmers Financial Company Profile
