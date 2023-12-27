First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.48 Per Share

First Farmers Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFMR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, December 19th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.48 per share on Friday, January 12th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from First Farmers Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47.

First Farmers Financial Stock Up 5.3 %

OTCMKTS FFMR traded up $4.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175 shares, compared to its average volume of 659. First Farmers Financial has a 52 week low of $58.00 and a 52 week high of $90.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.76.

First Farmers Financial Company Profile

First Farmers Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Farmers Bank & Trust that provides banking products and services to individuals, families, and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, health savings accounts, youth accounts, business accounts, deposit and government accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as account management services; and mortgages and construction loans, first time home buyers loan, home equity loans, auto loans, collateral loans, and debit and credit cards.

