Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:IDE)

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.229 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Stock Performance
Shares of IDE stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.23. 11,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,694. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.65. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $10.30.
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Company Profile
Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.
