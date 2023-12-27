Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:IDE)

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund (NYSE:IDE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.229 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Stock Performance

Shares of IDE stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.23. 11,003 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,694. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.65. Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund has a 1-year low of $8.61 and a 1-year high of $10.30.

Institutional Trading of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 1.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 111,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund by 7.4% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 38,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000.

Voya Infrastructure, Industrials and Materials Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Voya Investment Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Voya Investments, LLC and Voya Investment Management Co LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, industrials, and materials sectors.

