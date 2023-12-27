Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, January 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of HNW traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,587. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $11.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $133,000. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares in the last quarter.

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.

