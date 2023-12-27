Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HNW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, January 8th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.9% per year over the last three years.
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of HNW traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $10.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,587. Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $11.12.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in higher yielding asset classes, including high yield bonds, leveraged bank loans, and event-linked bonds .It employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative analysis to create its portfolio.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- The most upgraded stocks from 2023: buy, sell or hold?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Buffett keeps buying Occidental Petroleum, should you?
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- The truth behind NIO’s 60.0% upside
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Diversified High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.