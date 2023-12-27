Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust (NASDAQ:CPZ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share on Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Stock Up 1.2 %

CPZ traded up 0.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting 15.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,739. Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of 13.17 and a fifty-two week high of 17.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 14.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of 14.89.

Get Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust alerts:

Insider Activity at Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

In related news, VP John S. Koudounis sold 5,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of 14.92, for a total value of 80,568.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately 369,105.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust news, VP John S. Koudounis sold 5,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of 14.92, for a total transaction of 80,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 369,105.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John P. Sr Calamos, Sr. purchased 15,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of 14.77 per share, with a total value of 233,558.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 49,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately 731,233.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

About Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 38.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 348,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,099,000 after purchasing an additional 95,970 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 20.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 550,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,521,000 after purchasing an additional 93,551 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust by 131.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 80,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 45,568 shares during the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $594,000. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust during the first quarter valued at $470,000.

(Get Free Report)

Calamos Investments is a global investment firm committed to excellence in investment management and client services. A global investment platform with focused, experienced teams, specialized by investment discipline. Serving the needs of institutional and individual investors since 1977. Offering a range of global investment solutions to work with a client’s asset allocation framework.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Long/Short Equity & Dynamic Income Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.