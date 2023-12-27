First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY) Raises Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund (NYSE:FMY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from First Trust Mortgage Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund stock traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.00. 914 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,041. First Trust Mortgage Income Fund has a 52-week low of $10.71 and a 52-week high of $12.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.34 and a 200-day moving average of $11.27.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 1,567 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 12,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 223.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust Mortgage Income Fund by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 4,674 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund Company Profile

First Trust Mortgage Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Brookfield Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in fixed income securities including mortgage-backed securities, consisting of pass-through certificates, collateralized mortgage obligations, residential mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

