Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Announces $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years.
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund Stock Performance
NASDAQ CCD traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $20.42. The company had a trading volume of 16,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,847. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.82. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.93 and a 12 month high of $24.68.
About Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund
Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.
