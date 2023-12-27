Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD) Announces $0.20 Monthly Dividend

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CCD – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 18th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.195 per share on Thursday, January 11th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.3% per year over the last three years.

NASDAQ CCD traded up $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $20.42. The company had a trading volume of 16,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,847. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.82. Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund has a 12 month low of $16.93 and a 12 month high of $24.68.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,165,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,330,000 after buying an additional 86,600 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 452,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,616,000 after buying an additional 12,275 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 318,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after buying an additional 21,209 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 153,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after buying an additional 1,338 shares during the last quarter.

Calamos Dynamic Convertible and Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Calamos Investments LLC. It is managed by Calamos Advisors LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in a portfolio of convertible securities, investment grade and below investment grade bonds, loans, equity-linked notes, and floating rate securities.

