Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) Hits New 1-Year High at $64.38

Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $64.38 and last traded at $64.29, with a volume of 2769 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $63.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acushnet in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Acushnet from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Acushnet from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Acushnet from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Compass Point raised Acushnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acushnet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.88.

Acushnet Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $56.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $593.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.96 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 9.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Acushnet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 23.64%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Acushnet

In other Acushnet news, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 1,824,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $100,009,671.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,110,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,814,454,632.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Steven Francis Pelisek sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total value of $1,142,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,723.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Holdings Corp. Fila sold 1,824,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.80, for a total value of $100,009,671.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,110,486 shares in the company, valued at $1,814,454,632.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOLF. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 6,810 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acushnet in the 1st quarter worth $270,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Acushnet by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,530,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,630,000 after purchasing an additional 64,464 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 10.1% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 51,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Acushnet by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,126,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,883,000 after acquiring an additional 24,312 shares in the last quarter. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Acushnet

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

