nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $59.58

nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $59.58 and last traded at $59.25, with a volume of 18995 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $58.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on nVent Electric from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on nVent Electric from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

Get nVent Electric alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on nVent Electric

nVent Electric Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.93 and a 200 day moving average of $52.93.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.11. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 14.98%. The firm had revenue of $859.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $881.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is an increase from nVent Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at nVent Electric

In other nVent Electric news, insider Michael B. Faulconer sold 2,080 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $110,385.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,613 shares in the company, valued at $1,465,421.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nVent Electric

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in nVent Electric by 850.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new position in nVent Electric during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

About nVent Electric

(Get Free Report)

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management. The Enclosures segment provides solutions to connect and protect critical electronics, communication, control, and power equipment; physical infrastructure solutions to host, connect, and protect server and network equipment; indoor and outdoor protection for test and measurement and aerospace and defense applications in industrial, infrastructure, commercial, and energy verticals; and metallic and non-metallic enclosures, cabinets, sub racks, and backplanes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for nVent Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nVent Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.