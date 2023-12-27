Core & Main (NYSE:CNM) Sets New 52-Week High at $40.33

Core & Main, Inc. (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $40.33 and last traded at $40.27, with a volume of 20438 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.04.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Core & Main from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Core & Main from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Core & Main from $38.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Core & Main from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Core & Main has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.45.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.92. The company has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.02.

Core & Main (NYSE:CNM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.03). Core & Main had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 5.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Core & Main, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Core & Main news, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,375,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total transaction of $724,153,373.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, VP John Weldon Stephens sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.01, for a total value of $666,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,468 shares in the company, valued at $124,882.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates X, sold 20,375,728 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $724,153,373.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,551,866 shares of company stock worth $1,490,970,840 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Core & Main by 37.3% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Core & Main by 6.7% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. raised its stake in Core & Main by 7.0% in the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Core & Main by 3.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Core & Main by 3.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. 94.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Core & Main, Inc distributes water, wastewater, storm drainage, and fire protection products and related services to municipalities, private water companies, and professional contractors in the municipal, non-residential, and residential end markets in the United States. Its products portfolio include pipes, valves, hydrants, fittings, and other products and services; storm drainage products, such as corrugated piping systems, retention basins, inline drains, manholes, grates, geosynthetics, erosion control, and other related products; fire protection products, including fire protection pipes, and sprinkler heads and devices, as well as fabrication services; and meter products, such as smart meter products, meter accessories, installation, software, and other services.

