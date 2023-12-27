Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU) Reaches New 52-Week High at $22.72

Shares of Brookfield Business Partners L.P. (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $22.72 and last traded at $20.89, with a volume of 782 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Desjardins set a $30.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Brookfield Business Partners from $25.00 to $26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.70.

Brookfield Business Partners Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $16.06 and its 200 day moving average is $16.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

Brookfield Business Partners (NYSE:BBU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The business services provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($1.05). The firm had revenue of $14.40 billion for the quarter. Brookfield Business Partners had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 2.21%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Brookfield Business Partners L.P. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Brookfield Business Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Brookfield Business Partners’s payout ratio is -624.84%.

Insider Activity at Brookfield Business Partners

In related news, major shareholder Gp Ltd Bcp sold 132,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.47, for a total transaction of $327,769.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,368,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,010,150.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 745,558 shares of company stock worth $1,687,024.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brookfield Business Partners

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,779,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,455,000 after acquiring an additional 128,970 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 81,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 13,155 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 166,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Brookfield Business Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $476,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Brookfield Business Partners by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 237,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 5,877 shares in the last quarter. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Business Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Business Partners L.P. is a private equity firm specializing in acquisition. The firm typically invests in business services, infrastructure services, construction, energy, and industrials sector. It prefers to take majority stake in companies. The firm seeks returns of at least 15% on its investments.

