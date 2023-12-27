Proficio Capital Partners LLC Buys 130 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COF. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Capital One Financial by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 43,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. 90.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Capital One Financial from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Capital One Financial from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised Capital One Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.15.

Capital One Financial Stock Performance

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $130.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $83.93 and a 12 month high of $132.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.26.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $1.10. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.21 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.79 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 18.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,197,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Capital One Financial news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,197,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard D. Fairbank sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.88, for a total value of $392,524.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,848,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,227,802.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,538 shares of company stock valued at $12,083,142. 1.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

