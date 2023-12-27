Caprock Group LLC Sells 422 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Caprock Group LLC reduced its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 422 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in GE HealthCare Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on GEHC shares. Citigroup began coverage on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group downgraded shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $86.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on GE HealthCare Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.55.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC opened at $78.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.15. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.50 and a fifty-two week high of $87.83. The company has a market capitalization of $35.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.25.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 8.91%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s payout ratio is 3.57%.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, Taiwan, Mongolia, Hong Kong, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.