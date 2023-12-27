Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Hits New 52-Week High at $224.49

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $224.49 and last traded at $224.22, with a volume of 43810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $223.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Marriott International from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $220.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $213.80.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MAR

Marriott International Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.56, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $65.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $203.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.87.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 5,862.15% and a net margin of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is presently 22.03%.

Marriott International declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott International news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total value of $119,745.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,753.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 12.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAR. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 33.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 4,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 1,133.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 13,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 113.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 73,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,372,000 after purchasing an additional 38,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

About Marriott International

(Get Free Report)

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.