Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) Hits New 1-Year High at $83.82

Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $83.82 and last traded at $74.94, with a volume of 5842313 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.71.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CYTK shares. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Monday, October 9th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Cytokinetics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on Cytokinetics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.86.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.78.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.71 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $432,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,259,785.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.89, for a total value of $89,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 153,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,497,055.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total value of $432,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 441,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,259,785.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 55,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,808,725. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cytokinetics by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,741,124 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,760,000 after buying an additional 1,751,405 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Cytokinetics by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,526,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,862,000 after buying an additional 983,893 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Cytokinetics by 244.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,203,255 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,343,000 after buying an additional 854,101 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,459,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cytokinetics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,362,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $501,114,000 after buying an additional 736,791 shares in the last quarter.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

