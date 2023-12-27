iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.35

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.35 and last traded at $49.35, with a volume of 20518 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.83.

iShares India 50 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

The stock has a market cap of $763.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.58.

iShares India 50 ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.116 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from iShares India 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Trading of iShares India 50 ETF

About iShares India 50 ETF

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares India 50 ETF by 399.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares India 50 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000.

iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.

