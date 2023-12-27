iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY) Hits New 1-Year High at $49.35

iShares India 50 ETF (NASDAQ:INDY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $49.35 and last traded at $49.35, with a volume of 20518 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.83.
iShares India 50 ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
The stock has a market cap of $763.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.58.
iShares India 50 ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 21st will be issued a $0.116 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 20th. This is a positive change from iShares India 50 ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.07.
Institutional Trading of iShares India 50 ETF
About iShares India 50 ETF
iShares India 50 ETF, formerly iShares S&P India Nifty 50 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P CNX Nifty Index (the Index). The Index measures the equity performance of the top 50 companies by market capitalization that trade in the Indian market.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than iShares India 50 ETF
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- The most upgraded stocks from 2023: buy, sell or hold?
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Buffett keeps buying Occidental Petroleum, should you?
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- The truth behind NIO’s 60.0% upside
Receive News & Ratings for iShares India 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares India 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.