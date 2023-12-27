Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Sets New 12-Month High at $5.60

Cipher Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.60 and last traded at $5.32, with a volume of 5638917 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Cipher Mining in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.42.

Get Cipher Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Trading Up 5.0 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -14.64 and a beta of 1.98.

Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07). Cipher Mining had a negative return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 102.52%. The business had revenue of $30.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cipher Mining Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Top Holdco B.V. Bitfury sold 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $29,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,931,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $566,197,591.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cipher Mining

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIFR. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Cipher Mining by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Cipher Mining by 104.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Cipher Mining by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Cipher Mining by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 49,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 7,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Cipher Mining by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cipher Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cipher Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.