Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.38

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $29.38 and last traded at $28.99, with a volume of 14105853 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.96.

Several research firms recently commented on MARA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Marathon Digital from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com raised Marathon Digital to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.30 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Marathon Digital in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.41.

The company has a current ratio of 11.33, a quick ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 5.11. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.09 and a 200-day moving average of $12.64.

Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $97.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.60 million. Marathon Digital had a negative net margin of 136.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MARA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 68.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,984 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Marathon Digital during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. 39.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

