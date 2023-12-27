Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Sets New 1-Year High at $30.66

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $30.66 and last traded at $30.38, with a volume of 3515 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut their target price on Shoe Carnival from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Shoe Carnival in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shoe Carnival Trading Up 0.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $833.43 million, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.14.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $319.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.03 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company’s revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Shoe Carnival Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 5th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.55%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 79.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 28,911 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Shoe Carnival by 75.7% during the 2nd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 478,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,902,000 after purchasing an additional 206,125 shares during the last quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 191.2% during the 2nd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 600,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,106,000 after acquiring an additional 394,453 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $938,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

About Shoe Carnival

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile application.

