Traders Purchase Large Volume of Bakkt Call Options (NYSE:BKKT)

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 3,526 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 72% compared to the typical daily volume of 2,052 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Bakkt from $2.10 to $1.70 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th.

Bakkt Stock Performance

NYSE BKKT traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,788,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,482. Bakkt has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $2.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38.

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). Bakkt had a negative net margin of 24.89% and a positive return on equity of 25.41%. The company had revenue of $204.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.80 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bakkt will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Bakkt

In other news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 182,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $383,919.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,420,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,282,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Sean Roberts Collins sold 46,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $79,516.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 275,960 shares in the company, valued at $471,891.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 182,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $383,919.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,420,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,282,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 392,618 shares of company stock valued at $792,399. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bakkt

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bakkt by 4,335.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 20,376 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Bakkt by 109.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 12,267 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bakkt in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Bakkt Company Profile

Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers a platform for crypto and redeeming loyalty points. The company's institutional-grade technology platform offers various solutions, such as Custody, an institutional-grade custody solution for market participants; Crypto Connect, a platform that enables consumers, businesses, and institutions to buy, sell, and store crypto in a digital experience; Crypto Rewards that focuses on enabling customers to earn crypto rewards, as well as redeem existing reward currencies into crypto; and Crypto Payouts for customers to automatically invest a portion of payments into crypto.

