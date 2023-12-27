Flagstar Advisors Inc. Has $291,000 Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,095 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 65.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF during the first quarter worth about $204,000.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $43.66 on Wednesday. SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $35.60 and a 52 week high of $46.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 0.91.

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire Global Real Estate ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones Global Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an index based upon the global real estate market. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the performance of publicly traded real estate securities in developed and emerging countries.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Global Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.