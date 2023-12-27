IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Raises Stock Holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 63.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,703 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DAR. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the third quarter worth about $38,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 38.9% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 42.8% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Darling Ingredients from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TheStreet cut Darling Ingredients from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Darling Ingredients from $91.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Darling Ingredients news, CAO Joseph Manzi purchased 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $44,464.50. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,705.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Joseph Manzi acquired 1,025 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $44,464.50. Following the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,705.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert W. Day acquired 1,950 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.77 per share, for a total transaction of $81,451.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,930 shares in the company, valued at $164,156.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 16,288 shares of company stock valued at $715,604. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $50.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.42 and a beta of 1.30. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.97 and a 12 month high of $71.60. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.71 and a 200 day moving average of $54.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.11). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Darling Ingredients

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Stories

