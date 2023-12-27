IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 5,049 Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd reduced its position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 78,171 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,049 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned approximately 0.17% of Mitek Systems worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MITK. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 255,825 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 412,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 7,058 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 8,255 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 180,972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 53,033 shares during the period. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,606,759 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,241,000 after acquiring an additional 164,284 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock.

Mitek Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MITK stock opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average of $11.09. The company has a market cap of $593.13 million, a P/E ratio of 72.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $8.60 and a one year high of $13.98.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.07 million during the quarter. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 19.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 4,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total value of $43,476.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 371,918 shares in the company, valued at $3,923,734.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $32,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 218,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,932.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Scipio Maximus Carnecchia sold 4,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $43,476.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 371,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,923,734.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,648 shares of company stock worth $964,506 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

