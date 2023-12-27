Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Shares Purchased by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,257 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 160.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Essential Utilities by 112.6% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WTRG stock opened at $37.42 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $49.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.77.

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 20.95%. The company had revenue of $411.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Essential Utilities’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a $0.307 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.33%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Edward Jones raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Northcoast Research raised Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com lowered Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.25.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

