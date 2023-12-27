IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Purchases 10,405 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 61.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,405 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WTRG. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 98,060.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,503,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,181,000 after buying an additional 10,492,469 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,493,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,285,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,728,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Essential Utilities by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,129,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,141,000 after purchasing an additional 576,448 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Stock Performance

WTRG opened at $37.42 on Wednesday. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.07 and a 12-month high of $49.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.23.

Essential Utilities Cuts Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $411.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.20 million. Essential Utilities had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 8.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.307 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Essential Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on WTRG shares. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet cut shares of Essential Utilities from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 15th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Essential Utilities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Essential Utilities currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Essential Utilities

Essential Utilities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.