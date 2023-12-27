IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 2,719 Shares of Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd trimmed its stake in Duolingo, Inc. (NYSE:DUOL – Free Report) by 44.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,719 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Duolingo were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Duolingo in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Duolingo by 620.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Duolingo in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in Duolingo in the second quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Duolingo in the second quarter worth $111,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DUOL opened at $233.67 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Duolingo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.73 and a 12 month high of $245.87.

Duolingo ( NYSE:DUOL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $137.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.14 million. Duolingo had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Duolingo, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DUOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Duolingo from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $217.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Duolingo from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Duolingo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.78.

In other Duolingo news, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Duolingo news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 70,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.23, for a total value of $11,283,515.49. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,876,751 shares in the company, valued at $617,295,061.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ahn Luis Von sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,725 shares of company stock worth $75,352,140 over the last ninety days. 19.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, China, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital language proficiency assessment exam.

