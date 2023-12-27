IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Raises Stock Position in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Free Report) by 63.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,071 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,688 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of PureCycle Technologies worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PCT. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 113,962.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 45,370,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,706,000 after purchasing an additional 45,330,933 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 1,171.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,378,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,270,100 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,873,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047,268 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,067,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,239,000 after purchasing an additional 814,248 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,840,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,657,000 after purchasing an additional 655,333 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PureCycle Technologies Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE:PCT opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 4.95. The firm has a market cap of $649.68 million, a P/E ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.17.

PureCycle Technologies ( NYSE:PCT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). Equities analysts anticipate that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PCT. Roth Mkm cut shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer cut shares of PureCycle Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Roth Capital cut shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th.

In other PureCycle Technologies news, Director Steven F. Bouck purchased 8,000 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,396. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven F. Bouck acquired 8,000 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,396. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin Olson acquired 68,190 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $219,571.80. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 787,109 shares in the company, valued at $2,534,490.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 136,969 shares of company stock worth $485,444. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

