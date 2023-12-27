IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Acquires 8,063 Shares of Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its holdings in Canadian Solar Inc. (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Free Report) by 45.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,965 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,063 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Canadian Solar were worth $639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Canadian Solar in the second quarter worth $33,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 1,268.6% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 958 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Canadian Solar by 115.7% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,098 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar during the first quarter worth $64,000. 50.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CSIQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Canadian Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Canadian Solar from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $68.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.38.

Canadian Solar Stock Performance

Shares of CSIQ stock opened at $25.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.10. Canadian Solar Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $45.29.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The solar energy provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.50). The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 4.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Solar Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Solar Company Profile

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power and battery storage products in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Canadian Solar Inc (CSI) Solar and Global Energy.

