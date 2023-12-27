Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE) Shares Sold by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lessened its stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,374 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Hamilton Lane were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 3.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hamilton Lane by 97.6% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 12,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 6,391 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane in the first quarter valued at $1,237,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 15.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 213,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,770,000 after buying an additional 27,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,419,000 after buying an additional 4,878 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HLNE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.67.

Hamilton Lane Trading Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:HLNE opened at $114.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 37.61 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.91. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12-month low of $62.47 and a 12-month high of $114.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $126.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.32 million. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 29.38%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.36%.

Hamilton Lane Company Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

