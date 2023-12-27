IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Decreases Stake in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd reduced its holdings in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,910 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of Mission Produce worth $926,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Mission Produce by 38.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mission Produce by 49.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Mission Produce by 3,991.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Mission Produce by 37.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mission Produce by 73.9% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares during the last quarter. 27.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AVO shares. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Mission Produce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Mission Produce from $18.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mission Produce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Shares of AVO stock opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.17. Mission Produce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.19 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Mission Produce had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 1.87%. The company had revenue of $257.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Barnard sold 333,334 shares of Mission Produce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $3,003,339.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,842,890 shares in the company, valued at $16,604,438.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 41.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

