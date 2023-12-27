IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Reduces Holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd decreased its position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Free Report) by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,391 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Stride were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Stride by 126.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 34,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 19,068 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN increased its position in shares of Stride by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 111,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,008,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stride in the 3rd quarter worth about $263,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Stride by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stride in the 3rd quarter worth about $896,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Les Ottolenghi sold 6,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $346,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,757 shares in the company, valued at $3,427,909.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Les Ottolenghi sold 6,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $346,983.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,757 shares in the company, valued at $3,427,909.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Eliza Mcfadden sold 11,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.70, for a total transaction of $691,072.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,076 shares of company stock worth $3,135,905 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on LRN. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Stride in a report on Monday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Stride from $57.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Stride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Stride from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th.

Stride Price Performance

NYSE LRN opened at $59.92 on Wednesday. Stride, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.66 and a 52 week high of $62.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.57.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.50. Stride had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 16.94%. The firm had revenue of $480.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.24 million. Analysts forecast that Stride, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Stride Company Profile

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education service company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally.

