IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Increases Position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,497 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 955 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mariner LLC raised its position in Sensata Technologies by 1.5% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 17,405 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 13,809 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 23.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.4% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Sensata Technologies by 5.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,250 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Sensata Technologies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.40.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ST opened at $37.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 2.07. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12 month low of $30.56 and a 12 month high of $54.34.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.65%.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

