Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Shares Sold by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd cut its stake in shares of Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Free Report) by 11.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,910 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned approximately 0.14% of Mission Produce worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVO. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 38.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 49.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 3,991.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 37.7% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mission Produce by 73.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mission Produce Stock Performance

Shares of Mission Produce stock opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. Mission Produce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.19 and a 52-week high of $13.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.20 and a 200 day moving average of $10.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Mission Produce ( NASDAQ:AVO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $257.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $288.45 million. Mission Produce had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 1.87%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Mission Produce, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Mission Produce from $18.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Mission Produce from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Mission Produce from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 22nd.

In related news, CEO Stephen J. Barnard sold 333,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $3,003,339.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,842,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,604,438.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 41.79% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in the sourcing, farming, packaging, marketing, and distribution of avocados, mangoes, and blueberries to food retailers, distributors, and foodservice customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments, Marketing and Distribution; International Farming; and Blueberries.

