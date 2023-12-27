IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 5,049 Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd decreased its holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,171 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,049 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned 0.17% of Mitek Systems worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MITK. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Mitek Systems by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 255,825 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,752,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 412,568 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after buying an additional 7,058 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,402 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 8,255 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 180,972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after buying an additional 53,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronado Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Toronado Partners LLC now owns 2,606,759 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,241,000 after buying an additional 164,284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Mitek Systems alerts:

Mitek Systems Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Mitek Systems stock opened at $13.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $593.13 million, a PE ratio of 72.28 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.15 and its 200 day moving average is $11.09. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.60 and a 1 year high of $13.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The software maker reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.07 million for the quarter. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 19.55%. Equities research analysts forecast that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mitek Systems news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 7,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $78,648.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,061.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mitek Systems news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.77, for a total transaction of $32,310.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 218,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,932.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 7,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $78,648.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 266,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,892,061.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 88,648 shares of company stock valued at $964,506 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on MITK. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, September 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

View Our Latest Research Report on MITK

About Mitek Systems

(Free Report)

Mitek Systems, Inc provides mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Mobile Deposit that enables individuals and businesses to remotely deposit checks using their camera-equipped smartphone or tablet; Mobile Verify, an identity verification solution that is integrated into mobile apps, mobile websites, and desktop applications; and Mobile Fill, which includes automatic image capture, minimizes the numbers of clicks, and expedites form fill completion.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MITK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mitek Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitek Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.