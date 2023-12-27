John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY) Shares Bought by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its holdings in John Wiley & Sons, Inc. (NYSE:WLY – Free Report) by 15.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,580 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in John Wiley & Sons were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of John Wiley & Sons by 323.4% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in John Wiley & Sons during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WLY opened at $32.21 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.70. John Wiley & Sons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $49.58.

John Wiley & Sons ( NYSE:WLY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $492.81 million for the quarter. John Wiley & Sons had a positive return on equity of 18.98% and a negative net margin of 5.85%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that John Wiley & Sons, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. John Wiley & Sons’s payout ratio is -66.99%.

In related news, CEO Matthew S. Kissner acquired 16,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $501,961.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,632.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Matthew S. Kissner acquired 16,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.33 per share, with a total value of $501,961.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 25,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $779,632.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David C. Dobson purchased 5,000 shares of John Wiley & Sons stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.92 per share, with a total value of $149,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,033 shares in the company, valued at $389,947.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and education company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Research, Academic, and Talent. The company offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services to learned societies, individual researchers, other professionals, and academic, corporate, and government libraries.

