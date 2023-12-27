IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Raises Stock Position in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its holdings in PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Free Report) by 63.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 51,688 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned approximately 0.08% of PureCycle Technologies worth $747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCT. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 53.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PureCycle Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $83,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 49,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 8,743 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 200,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,096 shares during the period. 62.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PureCycle Technologies Price Performance

PureCycle Technologies stock opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. PureCycle Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 4.95 and a quick ratio of 4.95. The stock has a market cap of $649.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PureCycle Technologies ( NYSE:PCT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.13). On average, research analysts forecast that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PCT. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of PureCycle Technologies from $15.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Roth Capital cut shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Oppenheimer cut shares of PureCycle Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut shares of PureCycle Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Insider Activity

In other PureCycle Technologies news, Director Steven F. Bouck purchased 8,000 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,396. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other PureCycle Technologies news, Director Steven F. Bouck purchased 8,000 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.90 per share, for a total transaction of $31,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,396. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Dustin Olson purchased 68,190 shares of PureCycle Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.22 per share, with a total value of $219,571.80. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 787,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,534,490.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 136,969 shares of company stock worth $485,444. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

