Ripio Credit Network Price Up 15.8% Over Last Week (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 27th. In the last week, Ripio Credit Network has traded 15.8% higher against the US dollar. Ripio Credit Network has a total market capitalization of $870,555.05 and approximately $18,053.35 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ripio Credit Network Profile

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is rcn.finance. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ripio Credit Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00160314 USD and is down -4.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $17,973.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

