Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,844 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 421 shares during the quarter. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 3,733.3% in the second quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 41.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Price Performance

Tesla stock opened at $256.61 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $299.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $232.22 and a 200-day moving average of $248.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $815.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.51, a PEG ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Insider Activity at Tesla

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,935,038.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.67, for a total value of $2,212,035.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,048.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 1,049 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.34, for a total transaction of $256,312.66. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,935,038.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,722 shares of company stock valued at $5,526,538. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $380.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $234.24.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

