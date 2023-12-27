First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Shares Sold by Flagstar Advisors Inc.

Flagstar Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,007 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 101.0% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 9,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

FTCS stock opened at $79.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.70 and a fifty-two week high of $80.45.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.4313 per share. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

(Free Report)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.