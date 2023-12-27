IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd reduced its position in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd owned 0.37% of Calavo Growers worth $1,665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calavo Growers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Calavo Growers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Calavo Growers from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th.

CVGW stock opened at $29.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.34. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a one year low of $21.59 and a one year high of $38.97.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grown and Prepared. The Grown segment distributes tomatoes and papayas; and procures avocados grown in California, Mexico, Peru, and Colombia.

