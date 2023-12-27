Flagstar Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Flagstar Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after buying an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 101.0% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 18,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 9,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 24.8% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $79.81 on Wednesday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $69.70 and a one year high of $80.45. The company has a market cap of $8.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.63.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th will be given a dividend of $0.4313 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 22nd.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Articles

