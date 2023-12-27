Flagstar Advisors Inc. Purchases 467 Shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG)

Flagstar Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,996 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ISCG. Rodgers & Associates LTD increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD now owns 32,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 123.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 6,486 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 12,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 72,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after acquiring an additional 8,736 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of ISCG stock opened at $44.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $418.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.35 and a 200 day moving average of $40.21. iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $44.59.

iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (ISCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap growth stocks. The index selects stocks from 90-99.5% of market cap that fall into Morningstar’s growth style categorization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ISCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Small-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.