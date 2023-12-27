IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Sells 579,282 Shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Free Report) by 53.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 507,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 579,282 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 43.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 3.5% in the second quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 96,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 66.8% in the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. boosted its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1.9% in the second quarter. Crescent Park Management L.P. now owns 210,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 12.4% in the second quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 6,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.33% of the company’s stock.
Ardagh Metal Packaging Trading Up 1.5 %
Ardagh Metal Packaging stock opened at $3.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.96. Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.57 and a 52 week high of $5.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.51.
Ardagh Metal Packaging Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 5th.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMBP shares. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging from $3.70 to $2.90 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ardagh Metal Packaging presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.63.
Ardagh Metal Packaging Profile
Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, together with its subsidiaries, supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine.
