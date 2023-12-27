IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd lowered its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at IDEXX Laboratories

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total transaction of $3,657,020.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 11,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $521.79, for a total value of $6,071,548.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,243,989.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $556.01 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $372.50 and a one year high of $568.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $474.30 and a 200-day moving average of $483.11. The company has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a PE ratio of 56.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 85.68% and a net margin of 22.93%. The company had revenue of $915.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays raised their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $602.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $554.88.

View Our Latest Report on IDXX

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.