IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd Buys 558 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd raised its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,838 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 558 shares during the period. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd’s holdings in RTX were worth $1,500,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 3.2% during the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of RTX by 2.7% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 0.4% in the second quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.1% in the second quarter. Cascade Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RTX by 7.5% in the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 1,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, September 25th. Redburn Atlantic lowered RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of RTX from $109.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of RTX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $84.05 on Wednesday. RTX Co. has a 52-week low of $68.56 and a 52-week high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.10. The firm has a market cap of $120.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.93.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.60 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. RTX’s payout ratio is 109.77%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

